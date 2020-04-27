Concordia University’s Institute for Investigative Journalism launches a Canada-wide COVID-19 data project

Concordia University’s Institute for Investigative Journalism (IIJ), with the support of journalism schools nationwide, the Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) and Esri Canada, has created a co-op designed to provide free reporting support, maps and audience engagement tools that will help Canadian news organizations to inform audiences about the pandemic and its aftermath.
The IIJ has already hired 10 student reporters and recent graduates nationwide to help gather information in support of member news organizations: Angela Amato (MacEwan University); Jaida Beaudin-Hearney (First Nations University of Canada); Laurence Brisson Dubreuil (Concordia University); Erica Endemann (Carleton University); Noel Harper (Mount Royal University); Lila Maitre (UQAM); Carol Park (University of British Columbia); Anukul Thakur (Humber College); Emma Wilkie (University of King’s College); and Karina Zapata (Mount Royal University). Technical assistance will be provided by Nova Scotia Community College’s Centre of Geographic Sciences.
These reporters will help with requests from small and large news organizations in their province who want to tap into the resources being made available. Particular effort will be made to support local outlets reporting in rural, remote and Indigenous communities.
At a time of great financial stress on the media industry, member news organizations receive free access to all the co-op has to offer, including:
- Up-to-the minute local maps (zoom in and out!) that draw upon reporting and information provided by provincial governments, regional health authorities, IIJ journalists and member journalists, and surveys
- An ever-expanding national pool of information and data, enabling fast, accurate comparisons with cities and provinces across the country
- Interactivity between news organizations and their audiences: Journalists can use a simple app to post new information to the map embedded on their news organization’s website
- Community engagement: Audiences are invited to share information and stories about the crisis with their news organizations. Easy-to-use templates are available on a growing list of themes
- Access to data analysis and expert opinions and quotes
- Opportunities to take part in a series of collaborative COVID-related reporting projects focused on a specific topic or theme
- All news organizations, no matter what their size or capacity, are invited to join and access these tools. News organizations seeking to join are invited to submit their information here.
The co-op brings together 13 universities and colleges, the national broadcasters Global News, CTV and APTN, along with news organizations from coast to coast, from the National Observer to Regina Leader-Post to the Hamilton Spectator and La Presse.
Concordia student Laurence Brisson Dubreuil, who has been hired to one of the IIJ reporting positions in Quebec, says, “During the school year, the investigative reporting we did in class and then published sparked national dialogue. I look forward to spending this summer working with journalists from news organizations across the province.”
The co-op is open to all Canadian media, explains Patti Sonntag, director of the IIJ. “In response to feedback from media companies, we developed Canada Reports, which is in essence a data co-op for media, and all the tools for reporters and audiences that go with it,” Sonntag says. “Everyone in Canada, no matter how small or large their community, deserves the same access to quality information.”
The universities and colleges co-ordinated by the IIJ have a history of working with news organizations. Most recently, in 2019, the IIJ and its media and university partners produced a series about potable water and lead levels across Canada that prompted municipal and provincial governments to address the matter.
At First Nations University of Canada, Professor Patricia Elliott, an investigative journalist and professor of journalism, will guide student journalists in sharing the information with radio stations and publications serving Indigenous communities.
“It’s essential that we reach all members of the public at this critical time,” Elliott says. “Access to information should not be determined by where we live.”
Read more details on Project Pandemic: Canada Reports on COVID-19 HERE
