When Rachel Chua Wilson was in high school she never foresaw that she would one day roam the same halls as principal of Lakeside Academy, and yet her road from Lachine High School’s graduating class of 1985 came full circle a year ago. Lakeside Academy was created in 2001 when two former high schools, Lachine High School and Bishop Whelan High School, were amalgamated.
With her first year at Lakeside under her belt, Chua Wilson is now working in very familiar surroundings after spending the previous five years as principal of Clearpoint Elementary in Pointe-Claire. Prior to that, she was a vice principal at Pointe-Claire’s John Rennie High School.
“You have to do everything once to realize how things are going to unfold,” Chua Wilson said. “So this year, I already know things that we needed to change as a team, and things that we loved, things that we’re capitalizing on. We participated in so many initiatives last year that now at least I’m prepared for all the questions coming up and I know what to expect.
“You know, some of the questions that parents were asking me at the beginning of last year, I hadn’t had that experience yet. So I had to, you know, I had my go-tos and there are a lot of people who were able to help and assist me, but I still had to learn that for myself. This year, going into it a second time, you know the lay of the land, how we’re doing fee collections, how we’re giving out our schedules. All of that has kind of been discussed. The ways that we looked at our calendar, I knew what to expect. So it’s that much easier.”
Lakeside, located in Lachine, has a partnership with the Canadian International School of Thailand. This summer, two Lakeside students from LaSalle, Kiara Payne and Aimee Stewart, were awarded scholarships to visit the school and study there for three weeks, and Chua Wilson accompanied them.
“What we had decided was we would choose two students from the Grade 10 class who would go over there and get to know the kids that were going to be coming back,” Chua Wilson said. “So the opportunity there was incredible. We had two host families in Thailand, just outside of Bangkok, who offered to take these girls in, and it was amazing. So they would go to school every day and on the days off, they took them on excursions. The whole group or the host families would take them sightseeing and exploring. So everything, except for what they were buying, the souvenirs, it was all expenses paid.”
While there, Chua Wilson got to know their system and got to know her counterparts — the principal there and the principals of the different schools. “it was a really good opportunity for us to exchange our practices and share what we’re doing here so that they all kind of have a better footing once they come over here.”
As Chua Wilson gets set for her second year at Lakeside, she offered some advice for parents and her students — especially those attending high school for the first time.
“They’re going to be provided with agendas and there’s a lot to navigate,” Chua Wilson said. “Parents still have to be somewhat vigilant at the beginning. Advocate for them but get them advocate for themselves. They’re on their own for pretty much of the day so you want them to become more resilient and be able to navigate things more on their own.”
And she insists that parents stay involved and keep the lines of communication open — with both the children and with the school.
“Don’t hesitate to contact teachers by email. I think parents tend to expect, like an elementary school, that teachers are always going to contact them. It doesn’t always happen and depends on the teacher,” said Chua Wilson. “And they’re not dealing with two teachers anymore, they’re dealing with seven, eight teachers. So don’t be afraid to come forward with your questions. It’s an open door policy for us.”
