Celebrating Sainte-Anne-De-Bellevue’s Natural Treasures

The City of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue will present the fifth edition of its annual Naturally, Sainte-Anne event, which takes place on September 14 from 10 am to 4 pm. A full day of activities that allows the whole family to discover or rediscover the multiple tourist attractions of the City.
Naturally, Sainte-Anne is an opportunity to enjoy, for free or at reduced cost, all the City has to offer: Canal Boardwalk, Ecomuseum Zoo, Morgan Arboretum, Paddle Mac, Montreal Aviation Museum, Navark Cruises, John Abbott College, Marché Sainte-Anne and the beautiful Sainte- Anne Street. Each of the City's tourism partners offers a special activity for the event, in addition to the many activities and shows that will light up the Canal Boardwalk throughout the day.
The little ones have not been forgotten! For the first time this year, Parc Harpell will host the brand new Kids Zone, where games, entertainment, inflatables, reading tent and more will be on the menu.
The celebration of nature would not be complete without Ecology Day, organized in collaboration with Naturally, Sainte-Anne and Marché Sainte-Anne. This year, in addition to the traditional flight of monarch butterflies and various agriculture and ecological information kiosks, visitors will be treated to a birds of prey demonstration presented by Falcon Ed at the Morgan Arboretum.
To take in the fun hassle free, visitors are welcome to park their vehicles free of charge at the EXO train station or at John Abbott College and board the free shuttle bus offered for the occasion.
On September 14th, summer lives on at Naturally, Sainte-Anne!
Complete list of the activities and the day’s schedule are available online at www.sadb.qc.ca
—Sainte-Anne-De-Bellevue
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.