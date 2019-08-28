Calderone sisters are all business in school and on the ice

With 22-year-old Alexandra Calderone going into her senior year at Boston University, her 18-year-old sister, Andriana, expects to carry on the family name there as a freshman next year once she completes her business studies at John Abbott College.
Each sister plays defence for her respective school’s hockey team. This dynamic duo from Kirkland has never played on the same team, but they do get to skate together during the summer.
“It’s really nice to be part of a team because you don’t really feel the outside effects of how scary university is if you were to start alone,” Alexandra said before a Monday night practice session in Dollard-des-Ormeaux run by Noemie Marin, Andriana’s coach at John Abbott. “That was probably my favorite part of just coming into a team at BU. Throughout the four years it hasn’t felt that much different from one year to the next. Every single time a new class of people comes in I’m always surprised to see how old I feel. Like, wow, I still feel like a freshman, and yet I’m going to be a senior. So that’s just a little bit bizarre.”
Alexandra is studying business with a double concentration in management information systems and organizational behavior. She spent part of her summer in Italy with three of her BU teammates as part of a study abroad program.
“That was a really good school moment for us because during the year we’re not able to do things like all of our other friends who don’t play sports,” Alexandra said. “That was really amazing, so I’m really glad I did that. And then besides that, I’ve just been working out really hard, even when we were in Italy. We were four teammates and we really hold each other accountable.”
Andriana, who is also studying business, has taken on a full course load at John Abbott in order to complete her studies in two years, with her sights set on attending Boston University next year.
“I started off taking seven classes, which is a lot with hockey,” she said. “It took me about three weeks to actually get used to it. But once I did, I really found it wasn’t bad at all. As long as you’re organized, it’s really not that bad.”
For a second year in a row, Andriana was awarded a bursary from the Montreal Canadiens and the Quebec Foundation for Athletic Excellence by Habs general manager Marc Bergevin.
“Andriana is very disciplined in everything she does, and that’s why she’s an elite athlete,” Marin said. “So studying in school is the same thing. She knows what she has to do. There are kids that come in, you have to always check on them. But players like her, you know they’re going to do well in the classroom as well because it’s just in their personality to excel and get better and be good in all areas of their life. So Andi’s done well on the ice, she’s done well in the classroom, she’s done well in the locker room, in the weight room. She’s just an all-around athlete, like her sister.”
Boston University head coach Brian Durocher testified to Alexandra’s ability to balance her studies with playing NCAA hockey.
“She’s a fantastic human being, a wonderful young lady and a credit to herself, and certainly Boston University,” Durocher said in a phone interview. “She is somebody who always takes care of business, school-wise, she takes care of business being a great teammate, her work ethic and conviction on and off the ice, all those things are certainly a big part of the community here at Boston University. We really do a lot of sort of underground volunteer work that never gets recognized too much, and Alexandra certainly would be a leader in that area.”
Named to the ECAC All-Athletic Team as a freshman in 2016-17, Alexandra has been plagued by serious injuries the past two seasons.
Durocher wishes for her confidence and a good start to her senior season. As for Andriana, she hopes to finish her CEGEP studies on a strong note as she prepares to carry on the Calderone name in Boston.
“Alexandra’s input and all her experiences that she lived through definitely helped me with my choice, but I really chose it just because it’s a great program and a great school,” Andriana said. “And it’s also a huge city with many things to do, which I love.”
