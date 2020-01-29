Big Brothers Big Sisters of West Island will hold its Valentine’s Day breakfast fundraiser on Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 6 to 10 a.m. at Jack Astor’s Dorval. “It’s an event that brings together members of the West Island Community in support of our organization,” said Megan Semenchuk, Assistant Executive Director and caseworker at BBBSWI. “Last year, we were able to raise over $3,400 at this event, allowing us to continue to run our existing traditional and in-school mentoring programs, and develop a brand new program, the Big Bunch, which provides monthly mentoring opportunities to the children on our waiting list who await traditional mentorship.”
As a part of this special morning, hosted by Kim Sullivan and Global Television, there will be a breakfast for attendees — upon donation at the door. “Jack Astor’s Dorval graciously provides their venue, staff and their kitchen services each year, and is one of the annual breakfast’s biggest supporters,” Semenchuk said. “This year marks our 20th anniversary of the breakfast, and we are hoping to welcome a large turnout and look forward to celebrating this milestone with various members of our community.”
BBBSWI, a local non-profit agency that has been in operation since 1975, provides mentoring services for children and youth of the West Island. For 2020, the agency’s primary focus is to increase the number of mentors as well as to appeal to male mentors. This will allow them to serve more children in the community and decrease the number of children on their wait list.
Jack Astor’s Dorval is located at 3051 Sources Blvd. in Dollard-Des Ormeaux. For more information, call 514-538-6100.
—J. Cox
