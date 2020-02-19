Bialik wins Weizmann Canada’s physics safe-cracking tournament

The Bialik High School team has won the Weizmann Institute’s local Shalheveth Freier Physics Tournament, Weizmann Canada’s physics safe-cracking tournament.
The winning team members of the Safe-Cracking Competition are Lola Arbeiter, Erin Burak, Zoe Dodson, Michael Gotlieb, Adam Greenstone, Ari Itovitch and Eli Jacobson. The coaches are Spencer Meltzer (Class of 2015) and Zachary Grossman (Class of 2019). Gabriela Grosu gets credit for mentoring both teams.
Each year, Weizmann Canada hosts the Canadian semi-finals, a pivotal experience for budding young scientists. Participating students formed and built safes that operate on the principles of physics. The students are then encouraged to use their physics knowledge and creativity to build a safe with a locking mechanism that is “uncrackable.”
Entries are scored by a panel of esteemed judges, not only for being pick-proof, but also for aesthetics, originality and the team’s knowledge of the science principles. Teams get added points for every safe they manage to crack. Winning this local competition means that the Bialik team will be travelling to Israel to compete in the international tournament in March, at the Weizmann Institute of Science. This tournament is part of Weizmann Canada’s commitment to helping nurture future scientists by stimulating the love of math and science at all levels.
—AB
