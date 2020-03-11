Why not take the time to help others

Meals on Wheels is a volunteer-driven program that provides hot, nutritious meals to home-bound or isolated seniors and to those with reduced autonomy. The Meals on Wheels program in the West Island began in a church kitchen in Lachine in 1969. Now, more than 850 volunteer shoppers, cooks, and drivers work in 13 Meals on Wheels kitchens throughout the West Island.
Volunteers come from all walks of life and include retired workers, business professionals, homemakers, teachers, entrepreneurs, and many others. Their combined efforts allow over 400 people, who have been referred through hospitals, CLSCs and rehabilitation centers, to receive hot lunches at minimal cost.
These fresh, home-cooked meals include a balanced main dish and a dessert prepared by volunteers, and delivered directly to the door by volunteers – 47,000 meals per annum. For more information, call 514-457-5445 or visit www.cabvwi.org
— Volunteer West Island
