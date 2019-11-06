West Island Italian Association Artisan Fair set for this weekend

The popular Artisan Fair hosted by the West Island Italian Association is set for this Saturday and Sunday, November 9-10 at Pierrefonds’ Marcel Morin Community Centre, 14068, Gouin West. The doors open from 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, and from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday.
This sixth edition of the Fair will feature 32 artisans showcasing their crafts. Unique hand painted decorations, designer pillows, knitted toys, sun catchers and wind chimes will be among the goods offered. To tempt the tummy there will be homemade biscotti and homemade Italian chocolates available for purchase as either gifts or a little self-indulgence. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/1057650177770304/?ti=icl
—ML
