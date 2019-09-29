West Island Cancer Wellness Centre’s golf tournament raises $270,000

Leslie Machan Junior, Financial Security Advisor, President of the Pension Planning Centre and Chairman of the West Island Cancer Wellness Centre (WICWC) golf tournament, announced on September 26 that $270,000 was raised at the tournament. Mr. Machan thanked the dozens of businesses who supported the event which took place at the Golf Saint-Raphaël on September 17th. The WICWC is a registered charity that exists in response to the demand for a whole-person integrated approach to cancer wellness. It focuses on improving the health and well-being of people living with cancer by addressing their emotional, physical and spiritual needs.
“The WICWC helps people with cancer from all over Montreal, including the West Island and surrounding areas. It does this without any funding from the government, Centraide or cancer agencies. Thank you to everyone who responded to the call of our Organizing Committee to support the tournament so the Centre can continue to do its important work,” said Mr. Machan.
“Cancer affects more than the part of the body with the disease. It also affects the mind, body and spirit. Our wellness programs complement medical therapy by concentrating on these important areas of both the person with cancer and their caregiver. My heartfelt thanks go out to the tournament Organizing Committee, sponsors, guests and volunteers. Their support and generosity make it possible for us to be there for anyone living with cancer,” added Debbie Magwood, Founder and Executive Director of the WICWC.
Close to 200 golfers participated in the tournament starting with brunch which was followed by 18 holes of golf with food, drink and contests at several holes. The day was capped off with cocktails and dinner featuring a silent & live auction as well as a raffle. Radio & television personality Elias Makos of CJAD 800 was the emcee.
Sponsors and prize donors for the auctions and raffle are a key success factor for the tournament.
The West Island Cancer Wellness Centre (WICWC) is a registered charity dedicated to offering compassionate care and support to anyone experiencing cancer – either having it themselves or supporting someone with cancer. For more information, visit www.wicwc.org.
—West Island Cancer Wellness Centre
—AB
