Volunteers needed

The CIUSSS West-Central Montreal Health is looking for volunteers for its long term senior care facilities to help with recreational activities, friendly visiting, medical escorts and meal assistance. Volunteers are also needed to assist at the CLSC de Benny Farm reception and blood clinic. To volunteer, the person needs to have good interpersonal skills, speak English and French, is able to give two to four hours per week, and attend compulsory training.
Two volunteer information meetings will be held at the CLSC de Benny Farm, 6484 Monkland, on Thursday, March 5 at 1 p.m. and Friday, March 6 at 9:30 a.m. For more information or to register please call 514-484-7878, ext. 63146.
—CSSS Cavendish
—AB
