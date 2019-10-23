Volunteers needed for Meals on Wheels

Meals on Wheels, a volunteer-driven program, supplies hot, nutritious meals to home-bound or isolated seniors, and to those with reduced autonomy. More volunteers are needed to continue to offer the growing list of clients this essential service; many rely on the program in order to remain in their own homes.
Meals on Wheels needs help one morning a month, on Tuesday or Thursday, in the Pierrefonds and Dollard-Des-Ormeaux kitchens. Individuals and rotating teams are welcome. No experience necessary.
Teams of cooks
Prepare meals at MOW Kitchen in St. Barnabas Church, or at the DDO Civic Centre from 8 to 10:30 a.m..
Drivers/deliverers
From 10:30 a/m/ to noon in Pierrefonds.
Please contact Volunteer West Island 514-457-5445 #226 for information or to volunteer.
— Volunteer West Island
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.