UPS Canada gives a generous donation to The Teapot 50+ Centre

“As always, UPS is committed to assist in our communities in many ways and we hope that this grant can be used to help with their great cause,” stated Rafik Morcos, UPS Customer Solutions Program Management Director, presenting a cheque for $1000 to The Teapot 50+Community Centre in Lachine.
The Teapot, a popular, volunteer-driven community organization for seniors, provides a variety of social, recreational and educational activities, special events, and support services in an environment where members can thrive, explore their own interests, and further develop their skills and abilities.
Mr. Morcos has spearheaded the UPS community involvement for many years, in collaboration with Volunteer West Island’s Corporate Volunteer program. The Teapot has become a favourite with the UPS volunteer teams who are always warmly welcomed by Teapot Volunteer Support Coordinator Theresa Guihan and Teapot staff and members.
Lolita Payawal of UPS Canada addressed The Teapot, saying, “UPS supports charities dedicated to strengthening their communities and helping those in need. We appreciate the opportunity to aid your organization and wish you all the best in the upcoming year”.
Mr. Morcos, explained that Head Office, UPS Canada, was positively impressed by the volunteer contributions of the Montreal UPS Customer Solutions team and their enthusiastic support to The Teapot, working in conjunction with Volunteer West Island’s Corporate Volunteer Program and the articles written about the UPS volunteer initiatives by VWI Communications that he shares with the UPS head office on a regular basis. “We look forward to our next volunteering event at The Teapot.”
With teamwork, everyone wins!
—Volunteer West Island
—www.cabvwi.org
