At what has become an annual tradition, volunteers from Cummins and UPS teamed up once again to celebrate Thanksgiving at The Teapot 50+ Centre in Lachine.
This was truly a team effort, organized at the company level by Rafik Morcos, UPS Customer Solutions Director, and Kimberly Donato, Synchronized Business Planning Leader, Cummins, and at the local community level by Teapot Volunteer Support Coordinator Theresa Guihan, in collaboration with Volunteer West Island’s Corporate Volunteer Recruitment program.
The Teapot, a popular, volunteer-driven community organization for seniors provides members with a variety of activities and special events such as the recent Thanksgiving Lunch which featured delicious home-cooked food. UPS and Cummins volunteers prepared and served the meal, as well as doing the set up and post-event clean-up, thus enabling the Teapot staff to circulate and socialize with their guests.
The enthusiastic assistance of volunteers from UPS and Cummins, both corporate partners of Volunteer West Island and long-time supporters of The Teapot, certainly added to the enjoyment and gave everyone a lot to be thankful for!
With teamwork, everyone wins.
—Volunteer West Island
—www.cabvwi.org
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.