TOD Talk March 3: Is Transit-Oriented-Development the Solution to Montréal’s Urban Sprawl?

An intense public debate about transit-oriented development (or TOD) is encapsulated in a dispute that rages on in the SouthWest: What should the Réseau express métropolitain (REM) station at the Peel Basin be named?
“Maybe this is a question that could be asked at a panel discussion on TOD to be held at Concordia University on March 3rd,” said Quinn Bunke, panel organiser and Concordia University student.
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante proposed that the Griffintown station be named after the late Bernard Landry. This SouthWest Borough station is the last of the 26 future REM stations to be named.
This proposal sparked outrage amongst Irish activists, who are demanding that the station be named in honour of the working-class Irish neighbourhood that occupied that part of the SouthWest for more than 150 years. The group has a petition with thousands of signatures.
“What’s in a name? Well, a lot. The battle ongoing at the Peel Basin highlights the larger debate dominating the TOD discourse right now: Is TOD a public policy concept, or a corporate design that is more fit for a PowerPoint than a municipal infrastructure overhaul? The TOD Talk will feature leaders in Montreal urban planning, and it will pose the pressing questions that must be asked - and answered - about TOD,” says Quinn Bunke,
“The TOD Talk will be a debate about the merits of TOD for Montreal. Unique to this event is that audience members will have the opportunity to pose questions directly to top policy officials and urban planners from the Montreal region, in a candid and informal environment,” says Catherine Internoscia, TOD Talk Organiser and Concordia University student.
“But during question period, any question is valid,” said Internoscia, with a smile.
The event will take place on March 3rd, 2020 at Concordia University, in the John Molson School of Business, Conference Room 9-CD, located at 1450 Guy St, in Montréal, Quebec. It will begin at 6:30pm and run until 8:30 pm.
The event is hosted by students of Concordia University’s School of Community and Public Affairs, an innovative institute in the study of public policy and administration.
What is TOD?
Transit Oriented Development (TOD) is a city-planning method that is predicated upon new development in urban regions happening within a close proximity of major transit networks. It has been touted as a potential solution to issues like urban sprawl. TOD is now a key concept in the primary planning documents for Greater Montreal. TOD advocates laud its twofold function, as it aims to reduce congestion, as well as CO2 emissions. TOD has earned the support of key urban planners, developers and local officials in Montreal, but the burning question that remains is: How will Montreal citizens benefit from TOD?
