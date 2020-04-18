The WICWC helps people with cancer #LiveWell while they #StayHome

Cancer doesn’t take a break, even during a pandemic, and neither does the West Island Cancer Wellness Centre. Since March 16, the staff has been working from home to adhere to the physical distancing measures, said a statement released on that day. But within one week the team had a broad range of live- stream cancer wellness programs up and running. This allowed the more than 800 registered participants of the Centre to continue their wellness regimen from home.
“Participants come to the Centre for our wellness classes and because it’s a vital connection to others living with cancer. Through our live-stream program, they can take classes to stay well from home and stay connected to friends from the Centre,” said Debbie Magwood, Founder and Executive Director of the West Island Cancer Wellness Centre.
“I just did a sound healing session with Andrea and it was amazing! I felt like we were actually together,” added a Live stream class participant. “ It allowed me to meditate and relax. Thank you for making this happen, even though I am all by myself. Some good tears happening here.”
The response to the program was so positive that the WICWC wanted others living with cancer to benefit from it. The team reached out to cancer centres across Canada inviting them to share the schedule of classes with their patients and caregivers. Anyone living with cancer can join a class with a few clicks of the mouse at: https://wicwc.com/monthly-calendar/
The WIWC is a registered charity that continuously relies on fundraising and volunteers to subsidize its operations and programs. But in these exceptional times, it has suspended all fundraising efforts. “Without fundraising, we will incur a loss of about half of our annual revenue. But we stand strong in the belief that it is not the time to focus on fundraising. We need to put all our efforts into caring for those who need us,” explained Ms. Magwood.
The WICWC’s phone line also remains open. Help is only a phone call away for anyone living with cancer who needs support. The number to call is 514-695-9355.
— The West Island Cancer Wellness Centre (WICWC)
— AB
