The 2020 Vision Gala was a resounding success. It was a marvellous evening full of laughter, excitement, elegance, and the celebration of leaders in the black community. As the evening began, over 200 decked-out guests filled the Omni-Hotel, enjoying cocktails and hors d'oeuvres and appreciating the stunning portraits of visual artist Emmanuel Ayo. Moving into the ceremony, attendees were welcomed by the charismatic host, Kym Dominique-Ferguson.
Much congratulations to the two youth award winners, who each shared their vocal talents with the attendees. First was the Victor Phillips Award presented to Méshama Eyob-Austin, who sang a touching rendition of Rise Up. Athena Holmes performed their original song Shine, before receiving the Gloria Mitchell-Aleong Award.
A heartfelt congratulations to Leon Llewellyn who was presented the Dr. Clarence Bayne Community Service Award and, last but not least, the 2020 Vision honouree H. Nigel Thomas, who was presented the prestigious Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Achievement Award!
Four courses of delicious food were served during the gala, culminating in a chocolate and caramel mousse cake with a chocolate hazelnut dacquoise that was very well appreciated!
Finally, the Kalmunity Jazz Collective performed their funky blend of hip hop, song and rap, bringing the people to the dance floor. The dancing continued with DJ Don Smooth whose well-loved tunes kept the party going late.
—Black Theatre Workshop
—AB
