The Traveling Cart: a new non-perishable goods collection program in Pierrefonds-Roxboro

The Borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro recently announced the official launch of "The Traveling Cart" program, which aims to collect non perishable goods all year round during special events, shows and community gatherings organized by the Borough to benefit our local food banks.
"We are all very generous over the holiday season, but unfortunately, we tend to forget that people need food banks all year round to feed themselves and their families properly. Hence this is why we developed the idea of replenishing the banks' shelves at every opportunity we have. A few cans to see a show or participate in a major event is very little to ensure a quality of life for our fellow citizens in need. "said Mayor Dimitrios (Jim) Beis.
The Traveling Cart will be placed at the entrance of each event organized by the Borough. Citizens are invited to give generously since the local food banks will benefit from this program.
—Pierrefonds-Roxboro
— AB
