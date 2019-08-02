The 10th edition of NDG Arts Week takes place August 19 to 25

Following an exceptional journey that has celebrated the artistic talent and cultural richness of Côte-des-Neiges--Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, it is with great pleasure that Notre-Dame-des-Arts presents the official programming for the 10th anniversary of the NDG Arts Week Festival, taking place from August 19 to the 25.
For the 10th anniversary, the organizers are offering a diverse programming schedule that will feature popular events such as Samedi in the Park and Sunset on Somerled, alongside brand new programming for 2019.
Exciting new additions for this year’s programming include a range of art & music activities for young children (0-6 yrs) taking place in NDG Park and the St-Raymond's community center, the Eccentric Cypher, a street dance battle competition produced in collaboration with local artist Agent Lynx and Montreal's original, autobiographical storytelling showcase, Confabulation. In addition, the festival continues to partner with local arts organizations such as Alma Viva productions to present another edition of Opéra dans le Parc and NDG Off the Wall, a free outdoor film and video screening that celebrates local film talent in NDG
Join the conversation: By using #artsndg10 to stay connected with NDG Arts Week on social media or visit https://artsndg.ca/ndg-arts-week-2018/
—Notre-Dame-des-Arts
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.