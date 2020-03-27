Sun Youth supporting Montrealers throughout the COVID-19 Crisis

Sun Youth Organization released a statement on March 25 letting Montrealers know that it continues to offer its emergency services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Although confinement measures coupled with school and daycare closures have created a reduced staff and volunteer situation, Sun Youth’s food bank, medication program, fire program and other emergency services will continue to help disadvantaged Montrealers.
Sun Youth said special measures and protocols have been put in place to avoid propagation of the virus throughout this operation and clients are asked to call for an appointment to access the organization’s services.
“With requests for emergency aid likely to increase exponentially throughout the Island of Montreal, Sun Youth is dedicated to growing its support efforts to meet the demands of the community, ensuring that all those in need can be helped,” it read. “We anticipate our numbers to rise significantly in the next weeks and we will not be able to sustain our support without financial, food and product donations. We need your help. We will not be able to sustain our services without donations of cash and goods. During this crisis, all our efforts combined will make us a stronger community and hopefully save lives and livelihoods.”
- If you need help call 514-842-1214 to book an appointment with Emergency Services.
- For new clients, call 514 842-6822 or write to services@jeunesseausoleil.com
- To make a donation online, visit https://sunyouthorg.com/
- For donations of food, hygienic products, baby products and other essentials, call 514 842-6822, we will guide you from there.
Note that their Sports and Recreation programs have been suspended indefinitely.
— Sun Youth Organization
— A. Bonaparte
