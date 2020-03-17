Sun Youth’s Emergency Services open through COVID-19 crisis

Sun Youth Organization will continue to offer its emergency services throughout COVID-19 by appointment only. With reduced staff and volunteers due to self-confinement measures and school and daycare closures, Sun Youth’s food bank, medication program, fire program and other emergency services will continue to help disadvantaged Montrealers. Special measures and protocols have been put in place to avoid the propagation of the virus throughout this operation.
The Sports and recreation programs have been suspended indefinitely. Basketball playoffs and practices have been cancelled, football and hockey also, as well as our senior's club activities. Sun Youth expects an increase in demand for its emergency services due to layoffs to come or reduced work hours and we intend to be there for Montrealers in need.
In addition to the increase in hygiene and safety measures implemented over the past week, a telephone screening system will be put in place to detect potential cases of infection. Service will be given out at the entrance of Sun Youth in order to limit circulation and time spent waiting inside the building. In addition, we will increase our home delivery service if needed. Our operating hours will be from 8 AM to 4 PM during this period of COVID-19.
— Sun Youth Organization
— AB
