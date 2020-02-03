Sun Youth looking to reward exceptional children with new bikes

For the 35th consecutive year, Sun Youth Organization announces the return of the Avi Morrow New Bicycle Distribution event. These bicycles will be handed out to youths whose actions have had a positive impact on their community or have shown extraordinary courage when facing exceptional circumstances. Sadly Mr. Bike Man, the anonymous donor behind this distribution passed away last year. Following his death, it was revealed that he was none other than successful businessman and great philanthropist Avrum (Avi) Morrow.
In his memory, Sun Youth is inviting the public to tell these exceptional young people’s story for the distribution that will now be named after him.
Here is how to proceed:
Do you know of a young person in the Greater Montreal area, aged between 3 and 17 years, who did something that deserves to be highlighted and rewarded with a new bike, a safety helmet and a bike lock? Then, send Sun Youth, in writing, the following information: the name of this young person, the age, a little about family background, and tell us what that young person did that you feel is noteworthy. Please do not forget your name and telephone number so that Sun Youth can contact you for further information.
Please send all submissions:
- by mail at: Sun Youth -- Selection Committee for the Avi Morrow Bicycle Giveaway, 6700, Parc Ave, Suite 100, Montreal, QC, H2V 4H9;
- by fax at: 514-842-5241;
- by email at: bicyclettebike@sunyouthorg.com;
- or directly on our website: you may use the application form which can be found at sunyouthorg.com/services/bicycle-distribution
Names of candidates can be submitted no later than February 29, 2020. No application shall be considered after this date.
Throughout the following weeks, Sun Youth’s bicycle committee will make a selection from the names submitted. Our young heroes will be honoured in a ceremony taking place at Sun Youth’s headquarters in late May. This ceremony will also mark the birthday of Avi Morrow who would have turned 95 this year.
For 35 years, under the pseudonym Mr. Bike Man, he anonymously allowed Sun Youth to distribute over 1,800 new bicycles to deserving young people.
—Sun Youth
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.