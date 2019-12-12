Sun Youth is in Christmas Mode: Basketball Tournament and Holiday Baskets

The 39th Sun Youth Classic Holiday Basketball Tournament begins on Friday, December 20 at 4 pm at St-Laurent High School (2395 Boul Thimens in Saint-Laurent), concluding on December 22. This tournament, that stands out with its crazy atmosphere and its high-level talent, will feature promising young athletes, aged 16 to 21 years old, from Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
The Sun Youth Hornets are part of this annual competition and will aim for victory among the 14 teams from across Canada that will compete in this historic tournament that raises money for Sun Youth’s basketball program.
Alumni include NBA champion and TNT sports commentator Kenny Smith, NBA number 1 draft pick Andrew Wiggins and NBA player Bruce Brown. This year, the tournament will feature the #9 ranked player in Canada (Class of 2020) Louth-Mohamed Coulibaly as well as Sun Youth’s own Wilguens Exacte Jr., ranked #11 in Canada (Class of 2022). Don’t miss your exclusive look at the future stars of Canadian basketball.
The Annual Holiday baskets distribution will start Monday, December 16 from 9 am to 4 pm. Until December 23 the organization plans on helping close to 12,000 people by distributing 5,000 Holiday baskets and as many new toys to children 12 years old and under. Once again, an army of volunteers and special guests will lend a hand to the Sun Youth troops.
—Sun Youth Organization
—AB
