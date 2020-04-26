The Sikh Community of Montreal is providing food and snacks to city hospital workers in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. Weekly deliveries to several Montreal hospitals began on April 23 and will continue for the coming months. The first delivery headed to the CHUM and consisted of approximately 1,200 snack portions snacks. There will also be deliveries to the Montreal General Hospital and the Jewish General Hospital.
“Community service is a core value for Sikhs, and the community has taken the initiative to provide relief for frontline workers facing this pandemic. Appropriate precautions are undertaken to ensure that the deliveries are completed safely. For example, in some cases, we will be providing unopened boxes of individually wrapped items for distribution in the hospitals,” said a joint press release with the CHUM.
“On behalf of all CHUM employees, the management of the establishment thanks the Sikhe Community of Montreal. These snacks will delight our employees and add a little sweetness to their day,” added Irene Marcheterre, Director of Communications.
Those who want to contribute to this cause can make it by e-Transfer to gurudwarasahibquebec@gmail.com or by cheque to Gurudwara Sahib Quebec, 2183 Wellington, Montreal, QC H3K 1X1. Specify COVID-19 in your donation to direct funds appropriately. All contributions over $20 will receive tax deductible receipts.
— Sikh Community of Montreal
— CHUM
— A. Bonaparte
