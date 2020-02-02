Each year Animatch, Omega Community Resources, and Moisson Montréal eagerly look forward to the celebration of SharkNinja’s annual Impact Day in December. Organized again at the company level by HR Manager Rose D’Aiuto, in collaboration with Volunteer West Island’s Corporate Volunteer Program, these non-profit organizations benefit from the energy, enthusiasm and hard work of the employees-volunteers from SharkNinja who reach out to the community and lend many much-needed hands.
Moisson Montréal is the largest food bank in Canada, offering services to other food banks and community groups, as well as helping families, and individuals. Omega Community Resources is an important West Island resource for clients dealing with mental health challenges. Animatch has relocated to new premises and provides rescue/socialization/adoption opportunities for dogs.
Volunteer activities included classifying donations, packaging, transporting, and organizing stores and inventory at Moisson; cooking, baking, preparing, and serving meals at Omega Day Centre; sorting and arranging building materials and assembling structures at the new Animatch site — and of course, playing with the Animatch Refuge dogs.
Volunteers make a difference!.
—Volunteer West Island
—www.cabvwi.org
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.