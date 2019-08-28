After a summer break, the series of public tours of the MUHC Glen site will begin again on Thursday, Sept. 5 and continue through November. The free, one-hour guided tours explore the art, architecture, history and innovative design that help create a healing environment in one of North America’s most modern healthcare and research facilities.
A project of Friends of the MUHC, the tours will be given on Thursdays, Sept. 5 and 19, Oct. 3 and 17 and Nov. 7 and 21, beginning at 1:30 p.m. from the main security desk, RC level. Comfortable shoes are highly recommended. Reservations can be made by emailing heritage@muhc.mcgill.ca
