During a short ceremony held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, Le Cambridge in Pointe-Claire presented a cheque for $20,000 to the West Island Palliative Care Residence
The presentation has become an annual event ever since residents of Le Cambridge began raising funds for the WIPCR five years ago.
“It is a neighbourhood organization that many residents feel very passionate about and have been deeply touched by,” said Ruth Hellstern, Activities Coordinator at Le Cambridge. “Some have lost their spouses or lost close friends who spent their final days there.”
The money is raised through many various monthly activities, including 50/50 raffles, hockey pools, pancake breakfasts, bake sales, vernissages, summer barbecues, ice cream socials, happy hours, pizza parties, and their largest event, the Christmas bazaar, which raised more than $2,800.
“Fundraising at the Cambridge is a great way to keep seniors busy as volunteers and helps to provide activities for their fellow seniors in our residence,” added Hellstern.
Jessica Newey, Development Coordinator at the WIPCR, was on hand to receive the cheque. “The West Island Palliative Care Residence is very grateful to Le Cambridge for their generous support from numerous fundraising activities since 2015, which total close to $80,000,” said Newey.
Le Cambridge is located at 340, boulevard Hymus in Pointe-Claire.
