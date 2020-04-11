Rainbows light up the Quartier des Spectacles

As a gesture of hope for the people of Montreal, the Quartier des Spectacles, in collaboration with UQAM, is illuminating the university’s Pavillon Président-Kennedy with a giant rainbow and the message “Ça va bien aller,” said an April 9 statement. In the same spirit of solidarity, lights in the universal colours of the fight against the pandemic will shine on the walls of the Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal, facing Place des Festivals; this initiative is a collaboration between the Museum and the Quartier.
The two lighting effects will start this evening. The public is also welcome download the rainbow image to for posting in windows.
Through these actions, the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership wishes to express its support for the artists, 80 cultural venues and many festivals and events that bring life to the Quartier, as well as for the city’s entire cultural milieu. The buildings are also being illuminated in tribute to healthcare and essential services workers.
The Partnership reminds everyone that all festivals, events and gatherings scheduled for the Quartier are cancelled until further notice, in compliance with social distancing measures implemented by the government of Quebec and the Direction régionale de santé publique. The Partnership urges all Montrealers to follow official guidelines for COVID-19 prevention and protection, so that we can all get back to enjoying the Quartier’s vibrant energy as soon as possible.
— Quartier des Spectacles Partnership
— AB
