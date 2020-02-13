Queen of 2020 Soulanges Irish Society’s St. Patrick’s Parade in Hudson has been named

The Soulanges Irish Society recently announced that Emma Gauthier has been named Queen of the 2020 edition of the Soulanges Irish Society’s St. Patrick’s Parade in Hudson.
Gauthier, a 19-year-old resident of Pincourt, is joined by Robin Brodrick, 28, of Notre Dame de Grâce and Chris Walsh, 19, of Pierrefonds, who have been named princesses.
As Queen of the 11th edition of the parade, Gauthier, a McGill University student, was awarded a prize of two return airline tickets to Dublin from Montreal and a $500 cash award courtesy of the Soulanges Irish Society. All members of the 2020 Court each received prizes from a long list of sponsors, including McKibbin’s Irish Pub, Le Panier in Pointe Claire, Poutinville Vaudreuil, Bar Sportif Biggs Vaudreuil, Samantha With Love and Sous les Oliviers.
Judges evaluate the participants on confidence, public speaking, community involvement and spirit during a gala event at the Auberge Willow Inn in Hudson on Saturday, Feb. 8.
“The Queen and her Court for 2020 will be wonderful ambassadors of the Irish community and be articulate and poised representatives of the Soulanges Irish Society,” said the organization’s president Jay de la Durantaye. “We are lucky to have them and look forward to having them participate in the parade.”
The Queen and her Court will be featured in the Soulanges Irish Society’s St. Patrick’s Parade in Hudson on Saturday, March 21, as well as be guests in the Montreal parade on Sunday, March 22, and the Châteauguay St. Patrick’s parade on March 28.
The Soulanges Irish Society is a newly incorporated non-profit group that organizes the annual St. Patrick’s Parade in Hudson along with all its related events. A membership-based group, it was founded in 2019.
For more information about the parade or to become a member, visit soulangesirishsociety.ca
—Soulanges Irish Society
—AB
