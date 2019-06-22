Piknic Électronik’s Petit Piknic is back June 23 to Sept. 8 with activities for the whole family

This year, once again, Piknic Électronik welcomes lil’ Piknickers and their parents to the Petit Piknic zone, every Sunday from June 23 to September 8. Located in a fun, redesigned green space created just for kids, they’ll be able to participate in a series of stimulating, original activities alongside their parents, all summer long!
Celebrating lil’ Piknickers
Each Sunday starting June 23, between 2 and 7 pm, SOIR’s team of councillors will welcome kids to the Petit Piknic zone, the perfect place to dance, play, imagine, create, and most of all have fun with their parents. Once again this year, the BAnQ (Bibliothèque et Archives nationales du Québec) will present a reading club with kid-centric reading material available for borrow. Finally, Piknic Électronik will continue to invite Piknickers young and old to bring their own picnics, and thanks to a new and improved line up of food trucks, dancers young and old looking for bite to eat will be able to explore new menus each week.
Family pricing and detailed programming
Open to families from the very start, Piknic Électronik is always free for kids ages 12 and under. As part of Petit Piknic, family pricing ($26 for two adults and 1 kid age 12 and under) is available exclusively at the site entrance. To find out about the day’s programming, check our web site or the Petit Piknic Facebook group, where you’ll find useful info about each event including programming changes in case of inclement weather.
SOIR is a non-profit organization seeking to promote emerging artists in alternative environments. SOIR aims to integrate visual arts into the event space, producing artistic concepts corresponding to each project’s vision.
Piknic Électronik Montreal is an outdoor electronic music event founded in 2003, aiming to offer immersive, social experiences in a friendly environment. Located at parc Jean-Drapeau’s La Plaine des Jeux, an urban park just 10 minutes from downtown Montreal, it brings together thousands of electronic music enthusiasts every Sunday from May to September.
—Piknic Électronik
—AB
