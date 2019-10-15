Another successful Community Partnership Day for Pharmascience volunteers — their 9th — was recently held. This annual event has been organized since its inception in 2011 in honour of the birthday of company’s founder, Morris Goodman, in collaboration with Volunteer West Island’s Corporate Volunteer Recruitment Program.
The 2019 Morris Goodman Partnership Community Partnership Day was again coordinated at the company level by Public Affairs & Communications Coordinator Romy Jedwab, Corporate Events Manager Laila Romeo, and the Public Affairs & Communications Department team.
Over 250 employee-volunteers went out into the community, offering their assistance to a wide variety of local non-profit organizations in the West Island, Montreal, and surrounding areas where they were once again warmly welcomed.
“Morris Goodman Community Partnership Day is a testament to Pharmascience’s philanthropic culture and a reflection of the Goodman family’s spirit of giving which can be seen in various ways in and around Montreal,” said Andrea Frascione, Communications Manager, Pharmascience Inc. “By providing employees with this unique teambuilding opportunity each year, everyone feels engaged and part of the Pharmascience family.”
—Volunteer West Island
—www.cabvwi.org
—AB
