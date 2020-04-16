Pandemic emergency grocery program launched for seniors 70+ in NDG

The Québec response to the COVID-19 pandemic requires seniors 70 and over to self-isolate. These measures make it difficult for this segment of the population to access basic necessities. Seniors with limited or no social networks and no access to the Internet are especially at risk. They may be forced to leave their homes t o purchase groceries and other essentials or risk having to go without food.
Grocery Response NDG is a grocery ordering and delivery program for seniors 70+ who are confined to their homes during the pandemic. First launched in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) neighbourbood of Montreal. The project is a joint initiative of Concordia University (Ageing + Communication + Technologies – ACT), the CIUSSS-Centre-Ouest-de-l’Île-de-Montréal and New Hope Seniors Centre.
Seniors over the age of 70 who are in need of this service are invited to call 1-800-406-6254, said a statement released on April 15. In addition, Grocery Response NDG has developed tools for the implementation of similar initiatives in other regions. These tools are available at www.groceries-ndg.ca
Community groups and organizations based in the Notre-Dame-de-Grâce (NDG) neighbourhood of Montreal are working together to address some of the needs of seniors. Grocery Response NDG has set up a telephone line that is accessible to seniors. Volunteers will call them back, take their grocery orders and relay it to a partnered Provigo grocery store. The store then delivers the groceries to isolated seniors. This project offers a friendly check-in and remote shopping experience for the senior, while providing support to existing grocery store services.
— Concordia University
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.