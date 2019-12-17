Notre Dame de Fudge: over 130lbs of fudge prepared for NDG charities

All of NDG was recently rooting for Babara Sidorowicz as she prepared over 130lbs of fudge — for charity. Sidorowicz is the founder and administrator of NDG Living, a popular Facebook group with over 4,500 members. With the holidays approaching, Sidorowicz had endeavored to raise funds for local non-profit organizations by making and selling her now-famous homemade fudge at $10/lb. Initial sales were going strong but things got even more interesting when two local contractors, Jonathan Asselin of Rénovations Nouvelle Vie and Alex Montagano of Restore Montreal, decided to join forces and up the ante with a dare: If Barbara could single-handedly make over 100lbs of fudge in two days, they'd buy it all.
Sidorowicz accepted the challenge and members of the group promptly dubbed the event the 'NDG FUDGE-A-THON.' This sparked a series of 'fudge posts' (and even 'fudge memes') and as a consequence, fudge sales went through the roof.
With the community rallying behind her, Sidorowicz cleared the local supermarkets of their butter supplies before launching into a 48 hour baking frenzy. By Sunday night, Dec. 8, she had made 130lbs of fudge which netted an additional $1,300 for charity, bringing the total raised to almost $5,000 in two weeks.
A survey of NDG Living members was used to select the organizations that will split the cash prize. Its enormous success has prompted organizers to consider making this an annual event.
As for the big question on many people's minds: What are the event's co-sponsors going to do with 130lbs of fudge? "About half will be given out as gifts to our clients and the rest will be donated to various charities," said Asselin.
When praised for her efforts, Sidorowicz responded, "Thank you — but I'm just making fudge. It's all the wonderful people here who are willing to buy it to raise funds. Really, the thanks and kudos go to everyone who has bought or will buy."
Sidorowicz continued to bake until Friday, Dec. 13 so that everyone copuld get a chance to try the fudge that all of NDG seems to be talking about.
—Meaghan McNerney
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.