New mural entitled Chez Nous on south façade of Bourret housing project clearly visible from the Decarie Expressway

On Thursday, Oct. 3 the charitable non-profit organization MU and the Office municipal d’habitation de Montréal (OMHM) inaugurated the mural entitled Chez Nous (Our Home) by the artist Cécile Gariépy. Located on the south façade of the Habitations Bourret housing project (5820, Decarie boulevard), the mural, clearly visible from the Decarie Expressway, commemorates the OMHM’s 50th anniversary and celebrates the organization’s social housing- role in many Montreal neighbourhoods.
The inauguration took place in the presence of Robert Beaudry, member of the Executive Committee and responsible for economic and commercial development, housing and design; Sue Montgomery, mayor of the Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough; Danielle Cécile, Executive Director of the OMHM, the artist and project partners.
The mural is a testament to the strong ties connecting the two organizations since MU’s foundation in 2007. This partnership fosters social and urban development through art and culture and helps OMHM’s residents reappropriate their communities and living environment. This collaboration marks MU’s 25th mural on an OMHM building. Additionally, over the years, MU has carried out over 30 community arts projects involving nearly 3,000 youth in mural and mosaic workshops.
Known for her colourful compositions and playful characters, Gariépy was selected for the narrative force of her illustrations and the simplicity of her designs, which can be seen and appreciated from near and far. Covering 6,840 square feet, the mural took 240 hours of work and the help of three MU muralists to complete.
“The mural represents the OMHM, a social innovator that offers residents a roof over their heads and a community to live in. It depicts characters jointly holding up houses, representing places where everyone can set root and grow alongside each other. The mural represents the beauty of living in a community,” explains Danielle Cécile.
“I am proud that the Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough, through its financial contribution, helped bring this mural to life. The OMHM is one of the city’s biggest partners and its 50th anniversary is a great opportunity to celebrate what we have achieved together with a colourful artistic expression!” said Sue Montgomery.
The project was carried out as part of the Ville de Montréal’s Mural art program and was made possible by additional support from the Côte-des-Neiges—Notre-Dame-de-Grâce borough, the Conseil des Arts de Montréal, Accès Location rentals and Benjamin Moore.
MU is a charitable non-profit organization whose mission is to beautify the city of Montreal by creating murals that are anchored in local communities. At the heart of its approach is a desire to create art that is seen and experienced on a daily basis, trigger social change and turn Montreal into an open-air Museum
The OHMH’s mission is to improve the living conditions of low-income individuals and families by offering quality services and housing, while fostering their power of influence and action. Over 900 employees work together to accomplish the organization’s mission and manage nearly 23,000 public and affordable housing units and over 13,000 rent supplement program units.
—MU — www.mumtl.org
—Office municipal d’habitation de Montréal (OMHM) — omhm.qc.ca
AB
