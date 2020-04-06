Mount Royal Cemetery site open only to bereaved families by appointment

Due to government directives prohibiting gatherings, and to participate in the collective efforts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus while protecting the health and safety of its essential service employees, the Mount Royal Cemetery site is now accessible by appointment only. In a statement released on April 2, the Cemetery added that the grounds will not be accessible to visitors or pedestrians until further notice.
Those needing to make arrangements following a death may call 514-279-7358. Only persons with an appointment will be admitted at the main entrance of the cemetery located at 1297 Chemin de la Foret.
The secondary entrance to the cemetery located at Camillien Houde/Remembrance Rd., will be closed at all times until further notice. Note that a maximum of two persons will be allowed to attend an appointment at the cemetery office or at the funeral complex. A maximum of 10 persons may attend a funeral or graveside burial service.
“Mount Royal Cemetery regrets the necessity for these actions, but these extraordinary circumstances require us all to make sacrifices in the public interest,” said the statement.
— Mount Royal Commemorative Services
— AB
