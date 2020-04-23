LGH Foundation Board of Directors vow to match every dollar donated

In a statement released on April 21, the Board of Directors of the Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation made a collective commitment to match every donation made between April 20 and May 1 up to a maximum of $20,000. For example, if you donate $10, the Foundation will receive $20. It also urges the community to take advantage of this offer and double their impact by making an online donation at fondationlakeshore.ca
Since the beginning of the pandemic, the LGHF said it has focused its efforts on supporting medical teams in their fight against COVID-19. But their ability to respond has been compromised because the pandemic has impacted all fundraising initiatives.
The funds raised during the COVID-19 Response Campaign will go towards the purchase of extra personal protection equipment (PPE) such as protective hoods for intubation, protective eyewear and thousands of washable gowns and, to avoid unnecessary circulation within the hospital and ensure faster medical imaging analysis, iPad tablets.
“This time of year is usually a flurry of activity between fundraising events and mailings to our donors. Due to the pandemic, it is impossible for us to carry on with our regular activities, and therefore we are faced with a significant financial shortfall,” stated Heather Holmes, Managing Director of the LGHF. “While looking for solutions, the generous individuals who sit on our Board of Directors really took the matter to heart and rallied to match donations. I am both very touched and proud that our Board members lead by example, and understand how important it is to equip our hospital for us all.”
— Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation
— A. Bonaparte
