The Lakeshore Pee-Wee AA Panthers hockey team recently held a door-to-Door food drive today in the Beaconsfield and Kirkland Neighbourhood and collected tons of food and $200 in cash donations for On Rock Charities in Pierrefonds. On Rock runs a food back, a lunch program and community dinners for those in need in the Montreal area. The boys and girls worked really hard today to give back to the community. The team is seen in the photo with Brigette Puccio, Operations Manager for On Rock Charities, who met the team at their facility in Pierrefonds to accept the check and donations.
—Jessica Lovig
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.