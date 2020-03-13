Lakeshore general postpones annual Baton Rouge Gastronomy Event

On March 13, the Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation sent out a notice titled Coronavirus (COVID-19) – Preventive postponement of the Baton Rouge Gastronomy Event
Dear Friends,
We regret to inform you that, in accordance with the directive of the Government of Quebec and the Montreal West Island IUHSSC, our Baton Rouge Gastronomy Event is postponed to an undetermined date. This measure is intended to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the community whose health is most important to us. If you have already purchased your seat, we invite you to keep your reservation for the reconvening of the event.
We will let you know as soon as we are able to set a new date for this event. Until then, the entire team of the Foundation asks you to take care of yourself and your loved ones during this difficult time by adopting all the recommended preventative measures.
Warmest Regards,
Heather Holmes Managing Director
If you have symptoms of fever, cough or difficulty breathing, or for any information about the coronavirus, please visit Santé Montréal or call the information line at 1-877-644-4545 Monday to Friday, 8a.m. to 6p.m.
— Lakeshore General Hospital Foundation
— AB
