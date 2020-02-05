Lachine Hospital’s Le Café looking for volunteers

Located on the first floor of the Lachine Hospital, just down the corridor from the ER, Le Café, which opened its doors in October 2019, serves a variety of coffees and beverages, as well as breakfast and lunch, to hospital employees and patients. Delicious muffins, croissants and cookies are baked on site daily.
Operated by the Lachine Hospital Foundation of the MUHC, the mission of Le Café is to donate its annual net profits to the hospital, which will go towards the purchase of state-of-the-art medical equipment. This means that a portion of every sale will go back to the hospital.
Le Café employs two full-time staff members and is open from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. In order to maximize annual donations to the hospital, Le Café is looking for volunteers to help prepare food and serve clients. If you have a few hours to spare each week, are bilingual, and would like to pitch in for a good cause, please email volunteers.mgh@muhc.mcgill.ca or call Mattia Angerillo at 514-934-1934 ext. 43008.
—Lachine Hospital Foundation
—AB
