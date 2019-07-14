Jewish General Hospital's Enbridge Ride to Conquer Cancer raises $4.2 million

The weekend of July 6 marked the 11th anniversary of the Enbridge Ride to Conquer Cancer. That day, the Jewish General Hospital Foundation announced that this year's event raised $4.2 million, including 1,148 Riders. Participants began the 200-kilomtre Ride from Montreal to Quebec City on from July 6 to 7.
Over the past 11 years, the Enbridge Ride to Conquer Cancer has raised nearly $60.2 million benefiting the Jewish General Hospital’s Segal Cancer Centre and its partners across Quebec. The funds are essential to providing support for vital cancer research, treatment, care and prevention. The Ride is Quebec’s largest multi-day cycling fundraiser and is Canada’s largest peer-to-peer fundraising event. Across Canada the event has raised over $440.4 million since 2008.
This is Bram Freedman’s first year as CEO of the JGH Foundation. He is truly amazed by the community of riders and supporters who dedicate their year to this incredible event. “On behalf of the JGH Foundation, thank you to each participant, volunteer, Crew member, donor and sponsor, who is fuelling the work being done to improve outcomes for cancer patients at the Jewish General Hospital,” said Bram Freedman, President and CEO of the Jewish General Hospital Foundation.
Freedman credits the riders for helping make strides toward conquering cancer. “Funds raised through The Ride support our world-leading doctors, researchers and scientists. They, in turn, develop new technologies in the areas of molecular diagnostics, functional imaging, biomarkers, molecular target discovery and validation, and advance targeted radiation therapy. Thanks to funds raised from The Ride, we are able to put in place the most promising cancer research programs and treatments.”
This year, Jewish General Hospital Foundation Ambassador, Denis Coderre, is also riding for the first time. “As an Ambassador, I represent an incredible institution, ranked number one in Quebec and number four in Newsweek’s list of the world’s best hospitals. The Jewish General Hospital is a place of dignity, respect for people, diversity, inclusivity and generosity – values that reflect the hospital as well as the larger Montreal community. I believe that as residents of the city, we are responsible for taking care of each other and through The Ride, we are supporting those who are affected by cancer in our province.”
Since 2011, Enbridge has been the title sponsor of the Ride to Conquer Cancer. Over 2,500 Enbridge employees, their friends and families have raised almost $9.5 million for The Ride across Canada.
“Enbridge is incredibly proud of our role as title sponsor for the Ride to Conquer Cancer, and look forward to this outstanding event every year,” said Scott Dodd, Team Captain and Director of Business Development at Enbridge Gas. “Our employees, family and friends take on the 200-kilometre challenge throughout Québec because we all know someone who has been affected by cancer. It’s inspiring to see so many people connect through this cause, and we’re honoured to supporting the life-changing work taking place at the Jewish General Hospital.”
The 2020 Ride will take place on July 11 and 12. For more details visit www.conquercancer.ca or call 1-866-996-8356.
