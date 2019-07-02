Improved summer service now available across the network: Société de transport de Laval

The Société de transport de Laval (STL) is already in summer mode with new bus times and exclusive offers. Among the changes are better summer bus schedules. Buoyed by the sustained increase in ridership on the Laval network and the service improvements rolled out this year, the STL is continuing to push forward by also adding improvements to its summer service. This means riders will enjoy more frequent bus times compared to previous summer schedules, in the form of nearly 60 extra trips per day.
- De la Concorde and Notre-Dame – Buses 26 and 42: Buses will pass every 20 minutes during the day, adding up to 30 more trips per day on these two routes compared to last summer. For Bus 26, which enjoys strong ridership, two trips have been added for each rush hour (morning and afternoon);
- Le Corbusier – Buses 65 and 76: The buses will continue to pass at 30-minute intervals, as in spring. The two bus routes combined will translate into a bus every 15 minutes on this boulevard all summer;
- Express Bus 942 connecting Saint-François and the Montmorency bus terminal: All trips will be maintained throughout summer, including the three trips added in spring.
Shared taxis
We introduced numerous trip improvements to routes T07, T11 and T14 for the purpose of fostering optimal transfers with regular bus routes.
Accessible service on 14 routes
Buses 360 and 902 are joining the 12 bus routes already providing accessible service for riders with reduced mobility. These routes strictly use buses equipped with access ramps for people in wheelchairs.
Fare changes
The new fares set by the Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM) come into effect July 1. Users can consult the Fares section of the STL website for complete details.
Students: July and August bundle for $66.50
Students 17 or under who buy a monthly pass for July can get one for August for a mere extra $9.50. The XTRA pass may be purchased between June 20 and July 19 at the Montmorency and Cartier bus terminal ticket outlets, as well as points of sale across Laval.
360 shuttle free 7 days a week in downtown area
Get around downtown Laval with the free 360 shuttle, at your service 7 days a week, all summer long. Departures every 20 minutes from the Montmorency bus terminal.
For bus times and route map: www.navette360.com
In summer, kids ride for free
Up to 5 children ages 11 or under can ride for free when accompanied by an adult with a valid STL fare. This offer applies every day, all summer throughout the entire network.
On smog days, take the bus for $1
Until Labour Day, each day Environment Canada issues a smog alert, regular bus service (including shared taxis) is only $1 the next day.
All of the above bus times and offers are valid until August 24, the date the fall schedule begins. Go to www.stl.laval.qc.ca for complete bus times.
—Société de transport de Laval
—AB
