Hear Québec partners with TrashTalk for COVID-19 grocery delivery program

Hear Québec announced in an April 6 statement its partnership with TrashTalk in expanding their Grocery Delivery Program. TrashTalk is a youth built, community run organization based in the Montreal-West-Island area committed to cleaning up waste in our communities and bridging the gap between environmentalism and popular culture.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the health emergency declared by the Government of Québec on March 13, Hear Québec and TrashTalk are redirecting their efforts to deliver groceries to those in need in the West Island.
“After volunteering with TrashTalk, I realized that we would be able to reach even more people if we pooled the resources and expertise of both organizations together,” stated Heidy Wager, Executive Director of Hear Québec (formerly known as CHIP). “In times like this it is important to remember that we are all stronger when we work together. For us that means bringing together the efforts of two great not-for-profit organizations to work with community partners like Metro Beaconsfield to offer this service to those most at-risk in our community.”
The pandemic has restricted services for everyone, but this time can be exceptionally difficult for more vulnerable groups like individuals who are 65 years of age or older, single parents, or those who are immunocompromised. While online grocery ordering is available, there is not enough staff to meet the incredibly high demand. Hear Québec and TrashTalk are offering a volunteer-run grocery delivery program for West Island residents in need during this time of crisis.
Safety precautions such as washing hands for all volunteers gathering the groceries and practicing social distancing by leaving the groceries at the front door of the residence will be taken. The organizations will actively do everything within their abilities to ensure the safety of the customers and volunteers.
Regarding the impact of the pandemic, Founder of TrashTalk, Lucas Hygate, stated, “Overnight, our communities and the world have been affected by circumstances that make us reconsider what we take for granted. This pandemic has become a large burden to many of our neighbours across the West Island as many individuals in risk groups are unable to leave their homes safely to get the supplies they need. During times like these it is urgent that we come together to provide help and peace of mind for those who are most vulnerable. Thankfully, Trash Talk's passionate and dedicated team of volunteers has been able to quickly act by organizing a grocery delivery service across the West Island. By partnering with Metro Beaconsfield and Hear Québec, we hope to be able to grow our services to provide an ever growing number of citizens with the essential services they depend on.”
Information about becoming a volunteer for this program be found here.
If you would like to place an order please fill out the online order form here.
Additional information can be found on www.hearhear.org
— Hear Québec
— Trashtalk
— AB
