Habitat for Humanity Québec and Lowe’s Canada, one of Canada’s leading home improvement retailers, brought together 20 women from the Lowe’s Canada network on March 6 to kick off the renovation process of a 5-plex located in the Côte-Saint-Paul neighbourhood in the Montreal Sud-Ouest borough. This event was part of the International Women Build Week, an international initiative carried out by Lowe’s Companies and Habitat for Humanity, which unites approximately 6,000 women volunteers in more than 235 communities in Canada and the United States, from March 1-8, to highlight the global need for safe and affordable housing. A prelude to International Women’s Day, the global event aims to build and improve 540 homes while raising awareness of housing issues facing women and their families.
“In Côte-Saint-Paul, one third of households live under the low-income cut-offs and spend more than 30% of their available income on housing alone. Homeownership is an unattainable dream for most of them. Once completed, this project will allow five families to own a safe and affordable home where they can put down roots and create lasting memories,” said Jacqueline Kost, Habitat for Humanity Québec Board Member. “We are grateful to count on the support of partners like Lowe’s Canada to help us bring to life projects that have such a positive impact in the lives of Habitat homeowners.”
In Québec, one in ten families must choose between having a place to call home and paying for food, childcare, education or reliable transportation. Through International Women Build Week, Habitat for Humanity and Lowe’s Companies are calling on women across the world to help bring attention to the important safe and affordable housing issues women and their families are facing by raising a hammer with their local Habitat chapter.
“We are thrilled to take part in this inspiring event and to give women in our network the opportunity to take concrete action to improve access to safe and affordable housing,” explained Jean-Sébastien Lamoureux, Senior Vice-President, Public Affairs, Asset Protection and Sustainable Development at Lowe’s Canada. “At Lowe’s Canada, we believe that supporting the communities that welcome us is a fundamental part of doing business. As a leading home improvement retailer, we get to welcome customers in our stores every day and provide them with the right products and advice to repair or improve their home. Supporting an organization that helps our fellow Canadians acquire a home of their own is therefore a natural fit for us.”
Lowe’s Canada and its Lowe’s, RONA and Reno-Depot banners have donated more than $2 million in products to support the nonprofit organization over the past decade. Globally, Lowe’s Companies has committed more than $71.1 million to support Habitat for Humanity since 2003, helping more than 6,500 Habitat partner families improve their living conditions.
—Lowe’s Canada
—lowescanada.ca.
—Habitat for Humanity Québec
—www.habitatqc.ca.
—AB
