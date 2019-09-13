Guzzo family’s Notte in Bianco raises over $250,000

The 12th edition of the Notte in Bianco in support of the Guzzo Family’s initiative in youth mental health raised over $250,000. Funds will be distributed to the Jewish General Hospital, to the Shriners Hospital and Youth Mental Health (Literacy for Dyslexia).
This fundraising activity organized by Maria and Vincent Guzzo under the honorary presidency of Robert Dumas, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sun Life Financial Quebec welcomed more than 350 guests who danced the night away to the music of the Crystal Waters.
Maria Guzzo, Vice-President and head of charitable donations for the company, who is pursuing a Doctorate in Psychiatry, specializing in youth mental health at McGill University and Vince Guzzo, President and CEO of Cinemas Guzzo as well as a Dragon on the hit TV show Dragon’s Den, have directed their philanthropic energies in support of youth mental health research, hoping to offer them a better life.
Did you know that two out of five children are currently struggling with mental-health related issues? Perhaps a child you see every day…
Would you notice?
— Les Cinémas Guzzo
— AB
