The project Les couleurs essentielles was created as a gesture of thanks to all those providing essential services during the COVID-19 crisis. Developed by Paperole, a Montreal publishing company, the project consists of collages of artwork that have been put on display all around the city. The colorful creations of many different artists express messages of gratitude and respect.
As a special thank you to the front line workers at the Lachine Hospital, the local merchants’ association, Rue Notre Dame à Lachine, made arrangements to have several of the displays installed around the hospital. The artwork has brightened up the building and the gesture was happily welcomed by the Emergency Room staff.
— Lachine Hospital Foundation
— lachinehospitalfoundation.com
— https://www.facebook.com/ruenotredamelachine/
— https://www.facebook.com/lescouleursessentielles/
— AB
