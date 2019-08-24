FL Fuller Landau’s Annual Cedars CanSupport Dragon Boat Race and Festival — ‘Rain or Shine’ on Saturday, Sept. 7

The public is invited to attend the 14th annual Cedars CanSupport ‘Rain or Shine’ Dragon Boat Race and Festival, presented by FL Fuller Landau, on Saturday, September 7. This year marks FL Fuller Landau's 12th Year as title sponsor of the event and they are extremely happy to be supporting Cedars Cancer Foundation's CanSupport program, which offers free-of-charge psychosocial, practical, educational, emotional and humanitarian assistance to cancer patients and their families at the McGill University Health Center (MUHC).
Approximately 600 paddlers will compete in Dragon Boat races throughout the day to raise money for the Cedars CanSupport program.
Onsite activities include food trucks, music and live entertainment, complete with face painters, a henna artist, a magician and a Kids Zone with inflatable bouncy games.
The symbolic highlight of the event will be a special carnation ceremony to honour those who have succumbed to cancer as well as those who continue to battle this disease.
Anthony Calvillo, legendary Montreal Alouettes quarterback and spokesperson for Dragon Boat, as well as Alexandre Despatie, Canadian Olympic Diving Medalist, will be on site to meet with the public.
Over the past eleven years, over $5.9 million has been raised for the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Cedars CanSupport program and Supportive Care Programs and Services.
- Promenade Père-Marquette, Lachine (corner St-Joseph and 21st Avenue)
- Saturday, September 7
- 8:30am-2:00 pm, Races
- 11:45 am, Flower Ceremony
- 11:50 am-12:30 pm, Live entertainment
- 2:00 pm, Closing ceremony
—Cedars CanSupport Dragon Boat Race
