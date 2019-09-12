FL Fuller Landau Cedars CanSupport Dragon Boat Race & Festival raises $425,000

More than 1000 participants and spectators attended the 14th edition of the FL Fuller Landau Dragon Boat Race & Festival benefitting the Cedars Cancer Foundation’s CanSupport program on September 7 at Parc Père-Marquette in Lachine.
Founded in 2006, the Dragon Boat Race & Festival began with six boats and has grown to an event regrouping more than 24 boats, with over $6 million raised to date. This year, FL Fuller Landau celebrated its 12th anniversary as the presenting sponsor of the festival, and took pride in being active participants with two boats. The FL Fuller Landau Flowing Flames were the top fundraising team with a total of $72,532 raised.
The VIP tent was buzzing with enthusiasm and Mother Nature was on the paddlers’ side for this event. Funds raised will be donated to the Cedars CanSupport program, which provides psychological, practical, and humanitarian assistance, as well as support services for cancer patients at the McGill University Health Centre.
FL Fuller Landau LLP is a professional services firm focused on family businesses and the entrepreneurial spirit. In addition to the traditional accounting firm offering, FL Fuller Landau provides cutting-edge advice and knowledge in People and Culture management, Outsourced Financial Consulting and Bookkeeping, through its division Pvisio. Furthermore, Le Groupe Fuller Landau brings vast experience in insolvency, business valuations and financial re-engineering to the business community. — www.flmontreal.com
Since its inception in 1966, The Cedars Cancer Foundation has raised over $60 million in much-needed funds to purchase state-of-the-art diagnostic oncology equipment, improve facilities for treatment and care of cancer patients. Cedars CanSupport offers cancer patients and their families’ free psycho-social, practical and humanitarian assistance. In partnership with the Cancer Care Mission of the MUHC, a comprehensive cancer centre in Quebec that cares for patients and their families from childhood through adulthood, Cedars has relied on the dedication, commitment and generosity of Quebecers to help provide the best care possible for patients and their families of all ages battling this terrible disease. —www.cedars.ca
—FL Fuller Landau Cedars CanSupport
—AB
