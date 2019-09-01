First Friday Sept. 6 Vietnamese Food Special Edition

The First Friday monthly event, which will take place on September 6, is a special Vietnamese Street Food Edition. There will be a dedicated space on site designed just to celebrate the Vietnamese heritage.
The "Phong-Ky Crew" and their bánh cuốn (Vietnamese take on dumplings) will be present, as well as the well-known Vietnamese canteen "Tran" with their bánh mì sandwiches. All this in collaboration with Chef Phong of "RED TIGER" restaurant, who will, of course, be on site to cook us his famous "Thịt Nướng" barbecue.
In collaboration with the "Festival Viet Montréal", this "Vietnamese Cuisine Edition" of First Fridays is an excellent opportunity for Montrealers to discover the culinary traditions of Vietnam, but also to learn more about this culture through games, music, dance and other activities !
Of course, more than 50 other street restaurateurs will be offering up a variety specials to hungry visitors.
Besides the Vietnamese specialties, there will be poutine, one of Quebec's cult dishes, but also vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free delights, pizza, pasta, sandwiches, donuts, churros, gyros, ribs, lobster rolls, tacos, paellas, burgers, smoothies , grilled meats, salads, grilled cheese, raclettes, dumplings, smoothies, and many other types of cuisines to discover!
To add to the Vietnamese traditional music, games, and dance organized by the Festival Viet Montréal, First Fridays team up again this month with the Fédérations de sport et de plein air du Québec. They invite you to come play as part of their new campaign «Va donc jouer!», with their spokesman Pierre-Yves Lord. Demonstrations of sports and introductory sessions will be offered on site.
A large patio hosting several food and cocktail kiosks and with Vietnamese flavors will be the highlight of this September edition. The Bistro SAQ will offer wine choices harmonizing with the streetfood, beautiful cocktails and delicious Quebec products in addition to our two faithful microbreweries Archibald and Mill Street. Not to mention the Milton, Tanqueray, Ketel One and Smirnoff tasting stands. For this edition, First Fridays welcome not only our favorite food trucks, but also restaurant owners without trucks who have a talent for street food.
The artistic and musical programming is a mixture of street art and improvised performances. Moreover there will be Vietnamese music, dj's and 3 Musimétro artists!
The dates of the last two editions of the season of First Fridays are September 6 and October 4, and the event runs from 4 pm to 11 pm.
Entrance to the site is free. Access by Pierre de Coubertin street, PIE IX station
Pets are not allowed
—First Friday
—AB
