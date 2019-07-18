Coordinated at the company level by Fernanda Penaflor, in collaboration with Volunteer West Island’s Corporate Volunteer Recruitment Program, a team of enthusiastic Fairfield volunteers were out in force to lend a hand in support of Centre multi-ressources de Lachine (CMRL).
The Centre — a non-profit organization funded in part by Centraide — offers a wide variety of workshops, activities, and services to promote integration, solidarity, mutual aid, self-respect and autonomy of Lachine residents of all ages. It is indeed a community group that makes a difference in the lives of its clients.
The Fairfield volunteers were warmly welcomed by Jean Dumas, CMRL interim Volunteer Coordinator. These hardworking helpers set up and organized donations of books for la Foire du livre 2019 at Lachine’s Centre Albert Gariepy. The annual Book Fair is a much-anticipated community event and a major fundraiser that enables CMRL to provide crucial programs and activities for their members.
— Volunteer West Island
— AB
