Children's Safety: The focus of all actions in Saint-Laurent

As 18,500 Saint-Laurent youngsters between the ages of 5 and 19 return to school, the Borough of Saint-Laurent is relaunching its awareness campaign on road and pedestrian safety. This operation is conducted in collaboration with its partners—the SPVM, the Commission scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys and the English Montréal School Board. The objective is to encourage everyone to adopt safe habits: parents who drive their children to school, motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.
Saint-Laurent has 34 elementary and high schools. "Saint-Laurent's Administration set up this committee of partners two years ago to coordinate efforts around the start of the school year and to ensure children's safety at all times. Making it safe for children on their way to and from schools and parks is one of the objectives of Saint-Laurent's Plan local de déplacements (local transportation plan) and requires sustained action," stated Alan DeSousa, Mayor of Saint-Laurent.
As part of this campaign, which will run throughout September, PDQ 7 police officers will step up their activities in the area. A number of operations will be carried out, mainly geared toward education, prevention and enforcement of the road safety code. They will distribute bilingual pamphlets produced in collaboration with the Borough. They will also conduct roadside checks throughout the school year and organize booths and workshops for students and parents.
The schools will moreover raise awareness among these groups, including through their websites and social networks. Monarch butterfly crosswalk. By September, the Borough will be inaugurating five pedestrian crossings with original markings on the road: monarch butterflies! These will be located at the following intersections: Tassé and Cardinal, Houde and Trudeau, Tassé and Guertin, Tassé and Champigny, Deguire and Muir.
—Borough of Saint-Laurent
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.