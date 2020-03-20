Chai Lifeline launches coronavirus Arts & Crafts Drive for quarantined children

Chai Lifeline Canada has launched an arts & crafts drive to help families across Canada with hospitalized or homebound children during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our goal is to bring children and their families in need a measure of comfort and to reassure them that they are not alone in this time of crisis,” said Mordechai Rothman, Executive Director of Chai Lifeline Canada. “While our hundreds of volunteers are currently limited in their ability to serve families in our usual manner due to precautionary measures related to the virus, this initiative serves to continue to deliver our trademark joy to isolated children in quarantine, in hospitals or at home.”
Chai Lifeline asks that only new arts & crafts projects (suitable for children of all ages) are shipped to, or dropped off at, Chai Lifeline Canada, 1090B Pratt, Montreal, Quebec, H2V 2V2.
Chai Lifeline Canada is a leading national children's health support network, providing social, emotional and financial assistance to families of children with life-threatening or lifelong illnesses. Email cageneral@chailifeline.org with any questions or for sponsorship opportunities.
—Chai Lifeline Canada
—AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.